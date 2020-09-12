Community provides input on next Madison police chief

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police and Fire Commission had a listening session to hear what people in the community want to see in the next police chief.

Last summer, Chief Mike Koval retired. Vic Wahl has been acting chief ever since, but has said he has no intention of becoming the permanent chief.

Many who shared their feelings at the meeting Saturday spoke about police reform. Watch the attached video to hear some of their statements.

The PFC will have another listening session at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Click here for more information.

The PFC has a regular meeting on Monday.

You can also share your input through an online survey.