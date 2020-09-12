Dane County Humane Society holds free pet food pantry

MADISON (WKOW) -- A food giveaway in Madison on Saturday aimed to help make sure our pets don't go hungry during the pandemic.

Dane County Humane Society hosted a drive-thru pet food pantry, where anyone who needed it could pick up free cat or dog food.

Shelter leaders say they got many donations of food they didn't want to go to waste, so they decided to give it away for free.

"I think it's a great way to keep a relationship with the community, so the community knows that we're here for more things than just adopting a pet or fostering a pet," said Natalie Sorden, who focuses on outreach assistance with DCHS.

The food pickup was all contactless.

DCHS said if they didn't run out of food Saturday, they would hold another free pantry.