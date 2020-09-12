Heyward homers off Hader, Cubs rally past Brewers 4-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer off Josh Hader in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs rallied for a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. NL Central-leading Chicago had gone scoreless for 17 straight innings before breaking through against Hader, who hadn’t allowed a homer all season long. Javier Báez and pinch-hitter Anthony Rizzo sparked the rally with consecutive one-out singles. Heyward then put the Cubs ahead to stay with a deep drive to center for his sixth homer. Lefties were batting just .115 with six homers against Hader in the All-Star reliever’s career coming into the game.