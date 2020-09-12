‘Lights of Hope’ display at Capitol in honor of people with cancer

MADISON (WKOW) -- The community is paying tribute to those who've fought cancer in a new way this year.

The American Cancer Society is adapting how it's honoring cancer patients during the annual Lights of Hope campaign.

Volunteers typically meet for a ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., but that had to be changed because of the pandemic.

Advocates in Wisconsin chose to celebrate the event's 10th year with a display at the state Capitol. About 500 bags decorated with the names of cancer patients were set up to send a message of hope.

“Cancer patients, their families and their caregivers need to know we’re still here for them, advocating for critical research funds and access to health care,” said Greta Johnson, ACS CAN Wisconsin Grassroots Manager, in a statement. “This is a visible way to raise awareness for cancer including among our lawmakers, who have the power to enact policies that help prevent and treat this disease."

The group also shared photos and videos on social media to raise awareness.

From every corner of the Wisconsin to every corner of the country, our advocates brought HOPE home this year by proudly... Posted by American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Wisconsin - ACS CAN on Saturday, September 12, 2020

Volunteers across the country were set to light nearly 45,000 Lights of Hope bags at the same time Saturday to honor those touched by cancer and to remember lives lost to the disease.

ACS estimates 35,280 people will be diagnosed with cancer this year in Wisconsin. The Lights of Hope campaign aims to raise money for lifesaving work.