Milwaukee archbishop urges Catholics to return to pews

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki is urging Catholics in strong terms to return to in-person Mass, provided they follow rules about wearing masks and social distancing. The order excusing Catholics from in-person worship expires on Monday. The move coincides with the archdiocese lifting restrictions that limited churches to 25% of capacity. Listecki’s letter to the 10-county archdiocese said the fear of getting sick is not an excuse, and Catholics “who deliberately fail to attend Sunday Mass commit a grave sin.” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said he wanted to learn more about the archdiocese’s updated reopening plans.