More rain with a big return of Sunshine to come
MADISON (WKOW) -- Expect wash out type weather to continue through Saturday with sunshine breaking out Sunday.
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers with milder temps in the mid to upper 60s.
A few more rain showers are possible Saturday night.
SUNDAY
High pressure moves in to end the weekend and head through most of next week bringing back sunshine and warmer temps.
Expect a sun-cloud mix and temps in the low 70s.
MONDAY
Mostly sunny and mild in the low 70s again.
TUESDAY
Our sunny streak continues with seasonal temps in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny and warm in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY
Partly sunny with scattered rain possible and temps still in the low to mid 70s.