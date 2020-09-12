Pompeo urges diplomacy in standoff over Mediterranean gas

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is urging for a diplomatic way out of a confrontation between Greece and Turkey over energy reserves in east Mediterranean waters. Pompeo said after talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Saturday that the ongoing military standoff between the two NATO allies is only serving “adversaries who would like to see division in transatlantic unity.” Pompeo said the U.S. remains “deeply concerned” over Turkey’s hydrocarbon search in waters where Greece and Cyprus claim exlusive economic rights and noted that President Donald Trump has already spoken with his Turkish counterpart and the prime minister of Greece.