VERONA (WKOW) -- A single car rollover crash closed all lanes of State Highway 69 near Verona early this morning.

The crash happened at 3:22 a.m. at Riverside Road, closing Highway 69 in both directions.

Verona Fire, Fitchburg EMS, and Dane County Sheriffs responded to the call.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office reported some injuries.

All lanes were cleared by 5:32 a.m.