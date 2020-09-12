Runners race virtual Boston Marathon at home

VERONA (WKOW) -- People across the country are running the Boston Marathon from home this week.

The Boston Athletic Association canceled the 124th marathon that was set for April, because of the pandemic. The association asked those who were supposed to participate to run a virtual alternative some time between September 7-14.

Kristen Weckerly finished her Boston Marathon Saturday morning from her hometown of Verona. This was her first year qualifying for the race.

"This has been years in the making and years and years of hard work, and years of whittling down my time to try to get here. So I wanted to try to still work toward this goal, and just because the experience was going to be different than I expected, I still wanted to have that experience," Weckerly told 27 News.

Weckerly completed the marathon in three hours, 50 minutes and 50 seconds. She says she hopes to run it again, in Boston, next year.