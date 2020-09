LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to a crash involving two semi trucks and a car.

The crash occurred at 2:14 p.m. near Lake Delton. State Patrol believes rain was a factor in the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

The right westbound lane is closed on I-90/94 at mile marker 99.3 due to a crash, and according to State Patrol, traffic is backed up for miles.

Authorities recommend taking an alternate route.