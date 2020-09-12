Sources- Big Ten moves closer to return to play
WKOW (MADISON)- According to multiple reports, the Big Ten Competition Task Force made a lengthy presentation to a committee of eight Big Ten Chancellors and Presidents on Saturday afternoon. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported that the meeting was successful, and league officials are expected to present the plan to return to play to the full 14 Big Ten Chancellors and Presidents on Sunday. They are expected to vote on a return to play in the next 72 hours. The vote determining if and when the Big Ten will play this season.
Thamel also reported that UW Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said the Badgers will play if the Big Ten returns.
The Big Ten decided to postpone the season nearly six weeks ago. The league’s presidents and chancellors voted to postpone 11-3.