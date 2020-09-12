Sources- Big Ten moves closer to return to play

WKOW (MADISON)- According to multiple reports, the Big Ten Competition Task Force made a lengthy presentation to a committee of eight Big Ten Chancellors and Presidents on Saturday afternoon. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported that the meeting was successful, and league officials are expected to present the plan to return to play to the full 14 Big Ten Chancellors and Presidents on Sunday. They are expected to vote on a return to play in the next 72 hours. The vote determining if and when the Big Ten will play this season.

Sources: The Big Ten presentation by the Return to Competition Task Force has ended successfully today. The full 14 Big Ten Chancellors and Presidents will meet tomorrow are expected to vote on return to play in next 72 hours. Today is the step before the step. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 12, 2020

Source tells @TheAthleticCFB that the Big Ten's Return to Competition Task Force's presentation is over. It went well, so league pushes forward with the process. All 14 Big Ten Chancellors and Presidents (COP/C) will meet tomorrow and could vote on return to play then. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) September 12, 2020

Thamel also reported that UW Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said the Badgers will play if the Big Ten returns.

Spoke to Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez. The Badgers are on pause, but Alvarez said they are poised to play *if* the Big Ten returns. “Paul (Chryst) and I are on the same page on this. We can have our guys ready. We could have a team ready in 3 weeks. We feel comfortable with that.” — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 12, 2020

The Big Ten decided to postpone the season nearly six weeks ago. The league’s presidents and chancellors voted to postpone 11-3.