Thousands march in Mauritius to protest disastrous oil spill

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Thousands of people have protested again in Mauritius over the government’s handling of an offshore oil spill that became the Indian Ocean island nation’s worst environmental disaster in years. New details indicate the Japanese ship that struck a coral reef in late July and leaked some 1,000 tons of fuel oil near protected coastal areas had strayed miles off course because the captain wanted to move closer to shore so crew members could get a mobile phone signal to call their families. Last month nearly one-tenth of the country’s population marched in protest and called for top officials to step down.