Thousands still homeless after Greek refugee camp fire

MORIA, Lesbos (AP) — Thousands of asylum-seekers spent a fourth night sleeping in the open on the Greek island of Lesbos, after successive fires destroyed the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp during a coronavirus lockdown. Many of them gathered for a protest to demand to be allowed to leave the island. The protest got underway peacefully on Saturday morning as riot police observed. Participants held up banners with slogans written on pieces of cardboard or sheets. Greek authorities have been scrambling to find a way to house more than 12,000 people left in need of emergency shelter on the island after the fires deliberately set on Tuesday and Wednesday night gutted the camp.