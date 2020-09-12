Trump’s virus debate: Project strength or level with public

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is trying to place himself in the company of Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill as he assesses his response to the coronavirus pandemic. In times of crisis, effective leaders strike a balance between offering inspirational rhetoric and leveling with the public about the tough times ahead. Trump chose a different path when facing the coronavirus, and he’s acknowledged that from early on, he was intentionally “playing down” the threat from the outbreak. Trump’s rosy assessments of the peril confronting the nation spotlight the struggles he has faced in trying to steer the United States through the challenge of a deadly pandemic.