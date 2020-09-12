Vermont NAACP leader moving, says harassment too much

WALLINGFORD, Vt. (AP) — The leader of a Vermont branch of the NAACP is selling her home over what she describes as months of racially motivated harassment targeting her and her children. Tabitha Moore, director of the Rutland Area chapter of NAACP, tells the Rutland Herald she’s already found a buyer for her Wallingford home. She doesn’t know yet where the family will move. She says a wooden pallet she had decorated for a townwide celebration, and which bore Black Lives Matter imagery, had white paint thrown on it in August. Her high school age daughter has also been harassed on social media. She says most people in town support her.