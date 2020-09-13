Central American refugees stopped by Trump, then by pandemic

MIAMI (AP) — Because of the coronavirus pandemic, only about 338 of the 2,700 Central Americans approved to come to the U.S. through a small refugee program have been able to travel. President Donald Trump has shut down the program, but a judge said those already cleared could travel. After years of waiting, the refugees have faced more delays as the pandemic grounded flights, canceled interviews and closed clinics that conduct needed medical exams. Once in the U.S., they must keep reapplying for their status, face long waits for work permits they might not get and fear being separated from family as the Trump administration cracks down on immigration.