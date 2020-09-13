Ex-diplomat Darroch astounded by UK plan to break Brexit law

LONDON (AP) — Kim Darroch was British ambassador to the United States until leaked comments about Donald Trump ended his 40-year diplomatic career last year. Darroch says he’s not bitter about the way his career ended, and he tells his side of the story in a new memoir, “Collateral Damage.” In the book and an interview, he considers the secrets of Trump’s appeal. Darroch says British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may be emulating Trump in his disruptive approach to post-Brexit trade negotiations with the European Union. And he says Johnson’s “extraordinary” attempt to break the legally binding Brexit treaty is unlike anything he has ever seen from a British government.