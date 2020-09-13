Former UK leaders unite to slam Boris Johnson on Brexit plan

LONDON (AP) — The two former British prime ministers who played crucial roles in bringing peace to Northern Ireland have urged lawmakers to reject government plans to override the Brexit deal with the European Union. John Major and Tony Blair slammed the current British government on Sunday for “shaming” the country with legislation that, in places, goes against the very deal it signed to allow for the U.K.’s smooth departure from the EU. The two also argued that the bill Prime Minister Boris Johnson is backing imperils peace in Northern Ireland and damages the U.K.’s reputation. Johnson has said the legislation is needed to end alleged EU threats to impose a “blockade” in the Irish Sea.