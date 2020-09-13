Good samaritan rescues truck driver after crash near Poynette

POYNETTE (WKOW) -- Just under Smokey Hollow Road, I-39/90 was clear and dry Sunday, a far cry from what it looked like just two days before.

"It was pouring, just pouring and everybody was still doing 70, 75," Kevin Freel said.

Freel was heading up to Mauston with his wife just before 5 p.m. Friday, when he saw a semi truck start to lose control.

"I just saw it just peeling back and forth, left to right, crossing all the lanes," Freel said. "I didn't see him hit all the cars but once we got up there, there were cars in the ditch. I think there were four total."

He says the area was covered in debris Friday, and even though there was hazardous material pouring out of the trailer he knew he had to get to the cab to help the driver out.

"We yelled out for him and finally heard him. He was trying to find his phone and he was standing up in the cab, basically standing on the passenger window," Freel said. "I said 'Hey man, there's a lot of fluid leaking out there. You have to get out of there now.'"

He said the rain was still pouring and they were both soaking wet, so he gave the man a rain poncho before heading out.

Freel says a state trooper had just shown up by the time he and his wife left, so he was glad he got there when he did.

"Nobody was there, no one was going up to help the guy and it just happened so quick. I was right there, who else was going to help him?" he said. "I just, that's what I do."

The highway was closed until 9:45 as crews cleaned up the damage and hazardous material.

Freel says through all of that the driver of the semi, was alright.

Wisconsin State Patrol officials told 27 News no one had to be taken to the hospital after the crash.