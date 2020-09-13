Greece: Homeless migrants will be housed ‘in coming days’

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say some 12,000 migrants and asylum-seekers left without shelter after fires gutted an overcrowded refugee camp on the island of Lesbos will be moved to a new army-built tent city “in the coming days.” Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis said an estimated 1,000 forever residents of the Moria camp were expected to relocate to the tent city on a voluntary basis by late Sunday. Fires on Tuesday and Wednesday nights decimated Greece’s largest refugee camp. Authorities have said residents protesting a lockdown imposed after a coronavirus outbreak deliberately set the blazes. Mitarakis said that those entering the new camp would undergo testing for the coroavirus and that five cases so far have been identified.