‘Hear their voices,’ Black lives march focuses on role of children in movement

MADISON (WKOW) -- Children marched for Black lives in Madison on Sunday.

The march, hosted by Allies for Black Lives, started after people came together at McPike Park in Madison. More than 70 organizations were involved.

The crowd made banners and signs and heard from speakers before marching to Orton Park.

Organizers say children have been a big part of movements throughout the past, so it was important to give them a platform in the 2020 push for change.

"Not only the cliche that our children are our future, but they have a lot to teach us as well about how resilient they are, how much they know what's going on, even if we haven't directly talked to them about it. So this is a chance to hear their voices and allow them to lead us toward our future," said Erika Bach, with Allies for Black Lives Madison.

Before the march, families could do some arts and crafts activities, like making bookmarks to promote books by Black authors.