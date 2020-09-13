‘It’s really stressful,’ UW-Madison students prepare for online classes Monday as quarantine continues

MADISON (WKOW) -- Four days into a shelter-in-place order for students at a pair of residence halls on the UW-Madison campus, new window messages like 'Let Us Go' and 'Help Us' emerge, while online delivery boxes filled a USPS van outside Sellery Hall Sunday evening.

The university ordered residents of Witte and Sellery Halls to quarantine in place Wednesday night due to a high positive test rate for COVID-19 among residents in the two buildings.

"It's not fun, especially when the weather's nice, knowing we can't go outside and go for a walk," said freshman Natalie Meath, who lives on the sixth floor of Sellery.

The room next to Meath's had a sign in the window crafted from Post-It notes reading 'Prison;' Meath herself put up a window sign in her room soliciting Venmo donations so she could have restaurant meals delivered to her dorm.

"I've gotten three whole dollars from it," Meath said with a grin.

While an additional 150 UW-Madison students tested positive for COVID-19 over the previous two days, the positive test rate has declined to back below 10 percent.

Students in the quarantined residence halls said Sunday they're hoping the order will not extend beyond the initial two-week period laid out by Chancellor Rebecca Blank.

"Because things aren't in-person, it's very ambiguous through email so we're still trying to figure out what we can and can't do exactly," said freshman Grainne McDonagh, who lives in Sellery.

While University Housing delivered brown bag meals to residents of the quarantined dorms Thursday, it has since designated Gordon Dining Center as the meal pick-up facility for those residents. Students can spend up to 30 minutes at Gordon selecting meals to carry out.

The fleet of Starship meal delivery robots also cruised the short distance between Gordon and the two dorms, dropping off dining hall meals.

While students expressed an appreciation for the upgraded dining situation, they noted others were still opting to go back home. On Sunday, 27 News saw at least a pair of families helping students load up their cars to leave.

"People are leaving every day," said freshman Ryan Zolkosky. "The group gets smaller and smaller."

Those who are staying said they hope to remain on campus for at least the entire first semester. They shared concerns about classes resuming entirely online Monday.

"My main concern is when me and my roommate have classes at the same time," Meath said. "It's really difficult because we both have to listen and contribute to the classes while being in the same room."

Meath's concern was one that came up with other Sellery residents.

"(Classes are) gonna be tough, especially if you and your roommate have class at the same time," Zolkosky said.

For now, those committed to staying in the quarantined residence halls said their stress stems from the combination of staying in the same building all day, the uncertainly of how the online class structure will work while in the dorms, and their questions about just how long the predicament will last.

"We're all kind of wondering what the next step after we get out of quarantine will be," said freshman Isabel Burgos.

University Housing said all students in residence halls are still required to get tested for COVID-19 every two weeks. To enforce the quarantine, only one entrance is open at Witte and Sellery with staff checking IDs at "key times" to keep visitors from getting in.

"Are there gonna be more quarantines like this? What happens after the two weeks? Stuff like that, there's a lot of uncertainties," Meath said. "Are we just doing this to eventually get sent home? It's really stressful."