Landslide kills 6, 26 more missing in Nepal mountains

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A landslide triggered by overnight rainfall has swept through three Nepalese villages, killing at least six people while 26 are reported missing and believed to be buried by debris. Rescuers and villagers east of the capital, Kathmandu, managed to pull out the six bodies from underneath houses and are searching for the others. Landslides are common in mountainous Nepal during the monsoon season that usually ends in September. According to the Home Ministry, monsoon-related deaths this year have reached 351 with 85 missing.