Man found dead in Reindahl Park

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police found a 54-year-old man dead in Reindahl Park Sunday.

Madison Police and Fire responded to the call this morning, at 7:21 a.m., about a man in Reindahl Park laying on the bike path.

Officers found the man dead with head injuries.

Due to the nature of the injuries Madison Police Department's Violent Crime Unit, detectives and investigators responded to assist the investigation.

Investigators were led to several witnesses, who were interviewed and had their statements were taken. From this the investigators discovered the people who were involved knew each other and the incident was not random.

Interviews are still being conducted to further the investigation.