More sunshine, dry period ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - Low clouds stuck around a bit longer than anticipated this morning. Once drier air moved through, the clouds scattered out and the was able to peak through at times.

High pressure is moving closer to home from Canada. It will continue to move southeast, eventually sitting over the Great Lakes Monday.

With mostly clear skies and light winds, patchy fog is possible Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected Monday. The amount of sunshine we will see increases as the week goes on. Mostly sunny skies will dominate.

Temperatures will warm through Wednesday. Highs in the low 70s are expected Monday, reaching the upper 70s Tuesdays and possibly 80 degrees on Wednesday before we cool off. Highs in the low-to-mid 60s are likely for the rest of the week into next weekend.

The Climate Prediction Center shows southern Wisconsin 'drier than average' for the 6-10 day precipitation outlook.

This is a well deserved dry period. Madison is currently almost twice above the average rainfall totals for the month of September. Madison has had 3.06 inches of rainfall this September, normal is 1.33 inches.