Packers honor Willie Davis with helmet decal in the 2020 season

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers will pay tribute with decals of Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Willie Davis's number on their helmets.

The Packers will be wearing a No. 87 decal on their helmets for the entire 2020 season, the team announced today.

Davis passed away April 15th.

Davis played defensive end for the Packers from 1960 - 1969. Additionally, he was a long-time member of the Packers Board of Directors who was elected in 1994 and became emeritus in 2005.

Davis also earned all four Packers Super Bowl rings, being the only member of the Packers organization to do so. His first two ringers were earned as a player and the other two as a member of the Packers Board of Directors.

Named to NFL's 1960s All-Decade Team, Davis was also named Associated Press All-Pro five times and was selected to five Pro Bowls. He holds the all-time Packers record for career fumble recoveries with 21. Davis started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns (1958-59).