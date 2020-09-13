Packers stay in locker room during anthems

MINNEAPOLIS (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers decided to stay in the locker room during the playing of the anthems Sunday.

Reporter, Tom Pelissero, tweeted earlier this morning that the Packers "plan to stay inside their locker room for both anthems today, I’m told. Instead of a roll call of who’s sitting or standing, they want to keep the focus on the issues and actions they’re taking to create real change."

Pelissero tweeted just after the anthems "At least four #Vikings players took a knee during the national anthem, as others put hands on their shoulders or arms around each other. As planned, the #Packers stayed in the locker room until afterward."

The anthems that played before today's season opener against the Minnesota Vikings at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis were the national anthem and Black national anthem.

The Packers tweeted during warm ups pictures of the players in T-shirts with the message "End Racism" and "Injustice against one of us is injustice again all of us."

The Packers have spoken out about social injustice before, in the wake of George Floyd's killing and by cancelling practice after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

In a press release from the Green Bay Packers, President and CEO Mark Murphy states “The Green Bay Packers respect the national anthem and United States flag and all that they represent, including the right to express ourselves."

Murphy continues, “We decided as a team to remain in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem and ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ so as to not distract from our message that we stand united for social justice and racial equality.

“This is part of our continued call on our leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue that results in change. We feel it is important for all of us to participate in these difficult conversations with humility and be open to different perspectives,” Murphy finishes.