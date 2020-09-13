Perfume brand says cutting Black actor from ad was misstep

NEW YORK (AP) — British perfume brand Jo Malone has apologized to Black actor John Boyega of “Star Wars” fame after cutting him out of the Chinese version of a cologne commercial he helped create. Jo Malone London said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that the ad designed for Chinese audiences was a misstep and has been removed. The recreated ad replaced Boyega with Chinese star Liu Haoran. Jo Malone and its parent company Estée Lauder didn’t respond to emailed requests for comment Sunday. Boyega and his representatives also couldn’t be reached for comment.