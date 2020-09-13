Police: Deputy’s gun accidentally fires in diner, injures 2

CAMDEN, N.Y. (AP) — State police say an upstate New York police deputy’s gun accidentally discharged in a restaurant and injured two people. The incident occurred Saturday evening at a restaurant in Camden, about 20 miles northeast of Syracuse. State police say an off-duty Otsego County deputy’s handgun discharged while he was seated at a table. The bullet went through the bottom of his pants, ricocheted off the floor and struck a 38-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl. The woman suffered a minor injury to her right foot, and the girl was treated for a laceration to her right thigh and elbow. State police are investigating.