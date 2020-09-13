Police investigating shots fired cases on Madison’s east and west sides

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating after people reported hearing gunshots in two different parts of the city overnight.

The first incident happened near the west side around 9:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Trailsway. When police arrived, they did find shell casings. But while they used a K-9 unit to try and find suspects, police didn't locate anyone.

There were no reported injuries and police din't find any damage.

A few hours later, just before 1 a.m., multiple callers reported hearing gunshots near Swanton Road and Walbridge Avenue on the east side of town. When police arrived, they didn't find any evidence or damage.

No injuries were reported there either.