Q&A: What to expect from trial of Nissan, ex-director Kelly

TOKYO (AP) — The criminal trial against Japanese automaker Nissan and its former executive Greg Kelly will open in Tokyo District Court on Tuesday. It’s the latest chapter in the unfolding scandal of Carlos Ghosn, a superstar at Nissan Motor Co. until he and Kelly were arrested in late 2018. Prosecutors allege that Kelly was involved in under-reporting Ghosn’s future compensation by about 9 billion yen, or $85 million, a violation of Japanese financial laws. Ghosn has fled the country while out on bail. Both he and Kelly say they are innocent. Nissan, which is also similarly charged, has already acknowledged guilt. The trial is expected to take about a year.