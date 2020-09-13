Red Cross volunteers head west to help with wildfire response

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three American Red Cross vans are on their way from Madison to Salem, Oregon to help people impacted by the wildfires.

Volunteers loaded up and took off Sunday morning.

Each van can transform into a food truck, providing meals and water to people who can't go home during the fires.

"We go out into the community where disasters have occurred. They may not have any power or any water, but they know that we're going to be here on a certain time, on a certain day, every day, and we bring them hot meals," said Barbara Gugel, who's going to Oregon.

The volunteers may stay out west for months, while the area battles the spreading fires.

At least 22 people have died in fires across multiple states. More than 4,100 buildings have been destroyed.