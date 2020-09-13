US election spotlight mostly bypasses mainline Protestants

NEW YORK (AP) — The United States’ political leadership has historically been dominated by the mainline Protestant denominations — Episcopalians, Methodists, Presbyterians and others. During this volatile election year, however, those denominations have been mostly out of the national spotlight. Instead there’s been a steady stream of news about certain evangelical leaders — notably their close alliance with President Donald Trump. Meanwhile Trump’s Democratic rival, Joe Biden, is being assailed by some fellow Catholics for his support of abortion rights. What’s different about the mainline churches? Their pastors generally don’t endorse political candidates, and their tradition of embracing congregations whose members hold diverse political views.