Wildfire smoke out west reaches S. WI

MADISON (WKOW) - Wildfire smoke out west in Oregon and Washington has reached southern Wisconsin.

Westerly winds aloft brought smoke from the wildfires eastward into the northern Plains and Great Lakes.

The smoke has added a haze to the skies across southern Wisconsin.

Winds in the upper levels stay westerly into Monday. Therefore, it is likely for smoke to continue to stream into the region.

Impacts include colorful sunrises and sunsets, as well as milky skies.