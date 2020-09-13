Young Vikings CBs fail 1st test, fall to Rodgers, Packers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have had one of the NFL’s best defenses under coach Mike Zimmer, but his acumen will be stress-tested like never before this year. The Vikings have replaced their three primary cornerbacks from last season with an inexperienced group that showed its youth in a 43-34 loss to the Packers. Aaron Rodgers began his 13th year as Green Bay’s starting quarterback by passing for 364 yards and four touchdowns. This was the first full game Rodgers played in Minnesota without being sacked. No fans were admitted to U.S. Bank Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.