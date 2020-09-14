1 dead, 2 injured in crash in Dodge County

OAK GROVE (WKOW) -- One person was killed and two others injured in a crash in Dodge County near Juneau on Monday afternoon, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash happened on intersection of CTH W and CTH A in the Town of Oak Grove. The crash involved three vehicles, including a Dodge County Sheriff's Squad. a car and a tractor trailer.

One person was in each vehicle. Initial investigation reveals the driver of an Oldsmobile Sedan failed to yield at a stop sign and was hit by a tractor trailer going northbound. That initial collision ended up leading to the squad also getting hit. The driver of the sedan died in the crash. The drivers of the Deputy squad and tractor trailer suffered minor injuries.