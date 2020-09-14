2020 Watch: How much more damage can Woodward do?

MIAMI (AP) — President Donald Trump is fighting to move past another bad week following revelations that he intentionally downplayed the threat of the coronavirus throughout the spring even though he knew better. Democrat Joe Biden and his allies have seized on the issue, although there are new signs that would-be supporters, especially in the Latino community, remain unenthusiastic about his candidacy. Meanwhile, as early voting in key states gets underway, Trump is ramping up an aggressive travel schedule backed by an army of on-the-ground canvassers. Democrats, by contrast, continue to do much of their voter outreach over the internet. At the same time, another billionaire is stepping in to help Biden.