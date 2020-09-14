 Skip to Content

Albanians want children returned from refugee camps in Syria

2:44 pm National news from the Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian family members are protesting, demanding that the government bring back 52 children who have been stuck in Syria because their parents were extremists. Scores of people gathered Monday near the main government building in Tirana, the capital. Some carried placards calling for help, including one that read “Forgotten in Syria, turn our kids back home” — words they also chanted. Years ago a few hundred Albanians joined Islamic terror groups in Syria and Iraq, many taking their children and wives with them. One uncle says his niece and nephew call on the phone, pleading for the family to bring them back home to Albania. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content