American could face fine over local virus spike in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Officials in southern Germany are considering imposing hefty fines against a 26-year-old American woman linked to a cluster of coronavirus cases in the Alpine resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, including at a hotel that caters to U.S. military personnel. German media report that the woman, who wasn’t named, had visited several local bars in the town last week despite having symptoms and being told to quarantine while waiting for her COVID-19 test result. Bavaria’s governor on Monday called it a “model case of stupidity and an example for how quickly one can become infected.” He called for “consequences,” including for authorities to consider fining the woman.