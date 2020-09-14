American Family giving employees a day off to vote

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Family Insurance group is giving its more than 13,500 employees nationwide a paid day off so they can vote.

According to a news release, employees may choose to take Nov. 3 off to vote in person, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is offering flexibility and allowing employees to take their paid day anytime during their state’s early/absentee voting period through Nov. 3.

“American Family has always valued engaging in the civic process by offering paid time off for voting,” said American Family Enterprise President Bill Westrate in the news release. “Because of the unique safety and scheduling challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re offering a full paid day off this election season to ensure all our employees can easily vote.”