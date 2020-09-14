 Skip to Content

Anti-inflammatory drug may shorten COVID-19 recovery time

9:31 am National news from the Associated Press

A drug company says that adding an anti-inflammatory medicine to a drug already widely used for hospitalized COVID-19 patients shortens their time to recovery by an additional day. Eli Lilly announced the results Monday from a study of 1,000 people sponsored by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The results have not yet been published or reviewed by independent scientists. The study tested a pill that Indianapolis-based Lilly already sells to treat rheumatoid arthritis. All study participants received remdesivir, a drug previously shown to reduce the time to recovery by four days. Those who also were given the Lilly drug recovered one day sooner.

Associated Press

