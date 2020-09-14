Arrest warrant issued for neo-Nazi podcaster in lawsuit

A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for a neo-Nazi podcaster who promoted and attended a white nationalist rally in Virginia that erupted in violence three years ago. U.S. District Judge Norman Moon said Monday that Texas resident Robert “Azzmador” Ray has been in “total disregard” of court orders in a lawsuit against him and other far-right extremists and groups associated with the August 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Judge Moon agreed to hold Ray in civil contempt of court and ordered him to be arrested and brought to Virginia, where the judge said Ray would be jailed until he’s questioned under oath by attorneys for the lawsuit’s plaintiffs.