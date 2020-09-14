Report: Israeli strike kills 10 Iran-backed gunmen in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian opposition war monitor says a suspected Israeli airstrike on Iran-backed fighters in eastern Syria killed 10 fighters, including eight Iraqis. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Monday’s airstrike hit an area close the town of Boukamal near the Iraqi border. It added that the strikes also destroyed arms depots and ambulances were seen rushing to the area. Israel rarely comments on such reports, but is believed to have carried out scores of raids targeting Iran’s military presence in Syria in recent years. Israel views Iran as a regional menace and has vowed to prevent any permanent Iranian military buildup in Syria, particularly near the frontier.