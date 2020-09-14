Badgers’ Granato joins U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

MADISON (WKOW) -- Badgers men's hockey coach Tony Granato has been named one of four people inducted into the United State Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Granato has found success at multiple levels of the sport and in varying roles. He was a four-year standout at Wisconsin. He is fourth on the school's all-time scoring list and third in goals. He was a two-time All-American and a finalist for the 1987 Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

Immediately following his college career, Granato represented Team USA in the 1988 Olympics. He also represented his country as the head coach of Team USA for the 2018 Olympics.

Granato went on to play 13 seasons in the NHL. He helped the Los Angeles Kings to the Stanley Cup Finals in 1993.

Following his playing career, Granato joined the coaching ranks. He spent 13 season in the NHL as a head coach or assistant coach.

Granato returned to Wisconsin as the head coach in 2016.

The United States Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be enshrined in December of 2021.