Barneveld School District moves to virtual instruction Tuesday; hopes to reopen within a week

BARNEVELD (WKOW) -- The Barneveld School District will move to a virtual school model starting Tuesday, after starting the school year in person.

Superintendent Joe Price tells 27 News the district was notified on Sunday a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. That staff member interacts with several classrooms and is employed at the elementary level.

Price says they decided to close the school Monday and will change to a virtual model starting Tuesday for all grade levels. The entire school district is housed in one building.

Price says the district is working with the Iowa County Health Department on contact tracing and the gradual reopening of the school. Price thinks that could possibly happen as early as Monday.

"We anticipated this. It was not a matter of 'if,' but a matter of 'when,'" says Price. "We responded in a timely manner and have confidence in our plan."

Barneveld School District started the school year on September 1 and had been doing in-person classes for two weeks. Price says they had safety protocols in place, including social distancing, mask use and students in smaller groups.