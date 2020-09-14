Boy dead in own filth in locked room; dad, fiancee charged

ANNVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man and his fiancee starved and beat the man’s 12-year-old boy and kept him locked in a room for years until he died in his own filth. Scott Schollenberger Jr. and Kimberly Maurer, of Annville, are each charged with homicide and child endangerment. Both are being held without bail, and it wasn’t known Monday if either has an attorney. Maxwell Schollenberger’s body was found May 26 naked and covered in human waste. Authorities he was rarely seen even by his siblings who lived in the same house. Maurer told investigators she was the boy’s caregiver.