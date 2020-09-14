China warns US over US-Taiwan economic talks

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China is warning the United States of potential “serious damage” to their relations if it does not withdraw from an upcoming economic meeting with Taiwan that is expected to be attended by a senior American official.. Local media in Taiwan say a U.S. undersecretary of state is planning to visit the island this week for an economic dialogue. China is angry because it considers Taiwan its own and opposes official visits from other countries. Taiwan’s government has not confirmed which U.S. official will visit, but has said the two sides are in negotiations over the date and agenda of the dialogue.