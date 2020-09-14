COVID-19 testing site to open for two days at UW-Platteville

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- A two-day COVID-19 testing site will be held at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville this week, Wednesday, Sept. 16 and Thursday, Sept. 17.

Tests will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments are not necessary. Pre-registration, though not required, is encouraged and available online at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

The test is free and will be located at the Lower Circle, off of Greenwood Avenue in Platteville, according to a news release from Grant County.

On both days, the testing site will be open from 10 a.m. to5:30 p.m. Those wishing to be tested should follow the signs on Greenwood Avenue.

“We have expanded this testing site from the original Wednesday test site to two days because of the demand for testing. This testing site is open to the general public, as well as to students and staff at UW-Platteville,” said Steve Braun, Grant County Emergency Management Director in a news release. “We have requested approximately 1,500 tests to be administered by the Wisconsin Army National Guard, with assistance from the Grant County Health Department.

According to Braun, “Staff from various departments on campus will also provide assistance with traffic control.”