DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- Crews from multiple fire departments are on the scene of a burning garage in the town of Deerfield.

Dane County dispatchers said they took the initial call for the blaze a 1:52 p.m. and sent Deerfield firefighters to the 1200 block of Burve Road.

Deerfield then asked other nearby departments to send additional help.

This is a developing story.