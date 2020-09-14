 Skip to Content

Democrats to probe whether officials meddled with CDC data

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House subcommittee examining President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic is launching an investigation into reports that political appointees have meddled with routine government scientific data to better align with Trump’s public statements. The Democrat-led subcommittee says it is requesting transcribed interviews with seven officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services. 

Associated Press

